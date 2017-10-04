Despite dating a string of high-profile men including Liam Neeson, Dean Cain and Dodi Al-Fayed, one person that failed in his efforts to woo Brooke Shields was current president Donald Trump.

Appearing on Watch What Happens Live, the actress and model told host Andy Cohen that she once rejected the real estate mogul 's sleazy come-on at the height of her fame. He was back on the market after splitting from mistress-turned-second wife Marla Maples and had Shields in his sights.

After meeting at a charity event, he decided to reach out to the 52-year-old beauty, who at the time was one of Hollywood's most iconic stars, to offer the chance to be one half of a power couple.

"I was on location doing a movie and he called me right after he gotten a divorce," she revealed. "And he said, 'I really think we should date because you're America's sweetheart and I'm America's richest man and the people would love it."

Unfortunately for Trump, cringe-worthy pickup lines only work with some ladies and Shields wasn't one of them. She responded with: "I have a boyfriend and he's not going to be really happy about it."

Trump eventually married Slovene model Melania Knauss (Melania Trump) and Shields found love with professional tennis player Andre Agassi, who is married in 1997. They divorced two years later and she married television writer Chris Henchy, who she married in 2001 and with whom she shares two daughters.

Back in March, British actress Emma Thompson revealed that she was also the object of Trump's desire back in the 1990s.

She recalled Trump− worth an estimated $3.5bn (£2.6bn) calling her trailer while she was on set shooting political drama Primary Colors –loosely based on Bill Clinton's first presidential campaign in 1992. She played First Lady of Arkansas Susan Stanton.

"He said, 'I wonder if I could offer you some accommodation in one of my Trump Towers, they're really comfortable. I think we would get on very well, maybe we could have dinner some time.'" she said during an appearance on Swedish TV "I didn't know what to do with myself. I was on my own and I just said, 'Erm, I'll get back to you.'"