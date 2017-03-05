Brooklyn Beckham has celebrated turning 18 by sharing a photo of his first legal pint. The teenager appeared to be getting celebrations off to an early start as he uploaded the snap at 9am.

"Pub time," he wrote alongside the black and white picture followed by a heart emoji.

Keeping his 9.4 million online fans updated on the day's festivities, he Instagrammed a snapshot of him blowing out the candle on his birthday cake.

Among his presents, the aspiring model and photographer received a video message from Stone Roses bassist Mani.

The 54-year-old rocker said in the clip: "Yo Brooklyn! It's Mani here from the Stone Roses. Just wishing you a great 18th birthday for tomorrow.

"Go and take your daddy for a legal pint, I'm sure he'd love that; it's every daddy's dream. But listen, have a good time mate. Look forward to seeing ya and your buddies at Wembley in June. Take it easy mate, have a good'un, see ya, bye," the Love Spreads hit-maker concluded.

Elsewhere, both former footballer David, 41, and former Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer Victoria, 42, posted photo tributes to their son on the photo sharing site.

Doting dad Becks also shared a video montage of precious moments captured of his lad over the years.

This included a young Brooklyn flexing his "muscles" and highlighted his evolving style and haircuts.

It also showed how Brooklyn has been rubbing shoulders with the rich and famous since he was knee-high to a grasshopper.

From Sesame Street royalty such as Elmo to the self-proclaimed "greatest rock star in the world" Kanye West and football champ Wayne Rooney; Brooklyn's idols have certainly changed over the years.

Becks wrote alongside his tribute: "18 years of memories."

Brooklyn was born on 4 March 1999 – the same year that David and Victoria wed in a lavish ceremony at a castle in Ireland.

They later welcomed sons Romeo, 14, and Cruz, 12, plus five-year-old daughter Harper.