Fans are going wild over the latest photo of Brooklyn Beckham and his girlfriend Chloe Grace Moretz.

Since rekindling their romance in September this year, the young couple's relationship has been going strong, with frequent treats for their social media followers in the form of adorable picture uploads. Most recently, though, the Kick-Ass actress shared a black-and-white click, sending her fans into a frenzy over engagement rumours.

In the picture, the 20-year-old actress posed beside her 18-year-old boyfriend, cheekily gesturing to keep things quiet with her finger. What caught everyone's attention, however, were the two matching gold signet rings that the couple sported on their ring fingers.

"Did you get married? Matching rings?!" an excited fan wrote, sparking speculation about a proposal. A second one followed suit and asked, "Omg, are you guys engaged?"

"Why you guys so cute," a third Instagram user gushed.

Another added, "Matching rings what?!?! Marriage??! Please yes."

While fans are no stranger to the couple sharing adorable moments on the picture-sharing site, the latest post was enough to stir the buzz once again. Beckham and Moretz's two-year-old romance began in 2014, and followed by a few rough patches in between, the couple got back together earlier this year.

Speaking to Elle magazine about her relationship with the Beckham scion, the actress had confessed that her "boyfriend is a huge support".

"I mean, don't get me wrong, I don't need a man for anything, but when I'm feeling bad about myself, he's like, 'Stop. Look at what you say in interviews. Look at what you stand for. Listen to your own words, because you're as beautiful as you say you are!'" she said.

"All young women are more beautiful than they think, you know. And I like you more in sweatpants than I do when you're on a red carpet,"' Moretz added, dishing on her younger boyfriend's advice.

"It's nice to have a young man who's 17 years old be able to look at a woman that way. I think it means we're on the right track."