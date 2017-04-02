Victoria and David Beckham's son Brooklyn has been slammed by singer Tallia Storm, who claimed that the 18-year-old broke her heart. Storm asserted that the two dated for 18 months in 2014, and that she was even introduced to his parents.

The 18-year-old told Daily Mail: "[Brooklyn] was my first love and we were very serious. [His mom] Victoria was so good to me and introduced me to Eva Longoria. But Brooklyn messed me about and then cut me off."

"He's an airhead," she added.

Tallia was pictured hanging out with the aspiring photographer on multiple occasions in 2014, sparking romance rumours, but their relationship was never confirmed. However, there is a connection between the two as she is Sir Elton John's protégé, while Brooklyn is the legendary singer's godson.

Nonetheless, Brooklyn is believed to have moved on from whatever they had back in the day, but it seems the British singer is still torn over the split and even hinted that her upcoming song is about the 18-year-old.

She recently told Red Carpet News, that her track Still In Love is about her experience two years ago. "This song is about being the ever dramatic teen that I am, and about my experience about two years ago. Just about when you're in love with somebody and they move on, and you know, they kind of cheat on you," Storm was quoted as saying.

The eldest Beckham turned 18 on 4 March and his father David took to social media and posted a cute story of when Brooklyn was born.

David posted the throwback photo of him holding Brooklyn moments after his birth and wrote, "So on this day 18 years ago this little man came into our lives.... To say we felt blessed is an understatement ... From day one he never slept through the night the only way he would fall asleep is when I took him out in the car and it had to be BoyZone on the radio and he would drop right off...."

The proud father continued, "Thank fully he now sleeps the whole night without needing a song ... Brooklyn has gone from this beautiful baby boy to become this handsome, polite and driven young man .. I'm proud that he lived through my career with me and I'm even prouder about the person that he has become ... Happy birthday Bust you can now officially take dad for a drink down the pub X ❤ @brooklynbeckham@victoriabeckham."