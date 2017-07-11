Brooklyn Beckham is starting to gather a collection of tattoos that might one day rival that of his famous footballing father, David Beckham. The young photographer has added a new compass tattoo to his body art.

In an Instagram photo, the 18-year-old shows off his freshly-inked lower left arm with the caption: "Thanks mate." The image is tagged with a link to Los Angeles-based tattoo artist Dr Woo, full name Brian Woo, who also tattooed a partly-faded vintage camera onto the inside of Brooklyn's upper arm in April.

Days before having the camera inked, David and Victoria Beckham's eldest son got his first tattoo from famed artist Mark Mahoney, who owns the Shamrock Social Club tattoo parlour in LA. Replicating one of his father's tattoos, Brooklyn had Mahoney stamp the head of a native American chief onto his lower right arm.

Although it was intended to be in honour of his father David, the tattoo drew criticism with many branding Brooklyn "disrespectful". The teen did not respond to the backlash and clearly has not been deterred from adding further art to his body.

His latest tattoo has led some to speculate whether the youngster will build the collection on his arms to eventually have a full sleeve like his father. David's heavily tattooed torso includes the names of his children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, Harper and wife Victoria, while others hold religious connotations and chinese proverbs.

Brooklyn's camera tattoo is particularly meaningful as the youngster is an aspiring photographer who released his first coffee table book, What I See, in June.

Discussing the collection of personal photos, Brooklyn told Miss Vogue: "I couldn't believe it when Penguin offered me the chance to publish a book. It really was about showing the concept of what I see and the finished product is exactly that. I worked really hard to get the layout right to represent a snapshot of my experiences, my family, places I've been and the things I have seen as a teenager."