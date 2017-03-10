A Brooklyn congressmen paid tribute to rapper Biggie Smalls in Congress on Thursday 9 March – the 20th anniversary of the hip-hop legend being shot dead in Los Angeles.

Democrat Hakeem Jeffries paid tribute to the man also known as The Notorious B.I.G. by reciting the lyrics to 1994 hit "Juicy".

Question marks over the identity of Biggie Smalls's murderer remain to this day.

Jeffries addressed the House next to a large poster of the Smalls, beginning by reciting the first handful of lines from his signature track:

"It was all a dream,

I used to read Word Up magazine,

Salt'n'Pepa and Heavy D up in the limousine,

Hangin' pictures on my wall,

Every Saturday Rap Attack, Mr. Magic, Marley Marl."

Jeffries continued: "Biggie Smalls, Frank White, the king of New York. He died 20 years ago today in a tragedy that occurred in Los Angeles. But his words live on forever.

"I got the privilege of representing the district where Biggie Smalls was raised. We know he went from negative to positive and emerged as one of the world most important hip hop stars.

"His rags-to-riches life story is the classic embodiment of the American dream. Biggie Smalls is gone but he will never be forgotten. Rest in piece Notorious B.I.G. Where Brooklyn at?"

Jeffries represents New York's 8th congressional district in Brooklyn and Queens. He was previously a corporate lawyer.