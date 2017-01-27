A 19-year-old man has died in what has been described by police as a "targetted" shooting in Leeds.

Raheem Wilks, who is the brother of Leeds United under-23 player Mallik Wilks, was at Too Sharps barber's shop in the Harehills area of the city, when he was shot shortly before 1:20pm on Thursday (26 January).

Police and paramedics attended the scene and he was taken to hospital suffering with serious injuries, but was later pronounced dead, West Yorkshire Police confirmed.

A 49-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and is being held in custody, BBC News reports.

Wilks' grandmother, Susan Coley, described her grandson as "full of life." She said she was the "last person to see him alive".

"Somebody phoned us and said 'your grandson is in the infirmary'. We went down there and sat there until he died," she explained.

Garry Monk, Leeds United's manager, said he had spoken to Mallik Wilks about the incident adding that the club would "support him in the right way" as he copes with the tragic loss of his brother.

Detective Chief Inspector Stuart Spencer said a murder inquiry had been launched and detectives were trying to "establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident".

"Although our inquiries are still at a relatively early stage, we believe this has been a targeted attack on the victim," he said. "We would like to hear from anyone who was in the area yesterday and witnessed the incident or who has any information that could assist the investigation."

Floral tributes have been left at the scene. One message reads: "Daddy you were sadly taken".

A post mortem examination is due to take place later.