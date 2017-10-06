Two brothers, who held down a 19-year-old girl and raped her after meeting on the Badoo dating website, have been jailed for a total of more than 11 years.

The pair were both found guilty of a charge of assaulting her and two charges of raping her, after denying the charges.

Drummond was jailed for seven years for his part in the rapes, whilst Stewart was sentenced to four and a half years.

Convicted sex offender Christopher Drummond ordered his younger brother Alexander Stewart to rape the girl at a flat in Invergordon High Street, in Ross-shire on 18 October 2016.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard how the pair took turns raping the girl in Stewart's home, with Drummond telling his younger brother what to do.

Judge Lady Carmichael said that Stewart, 20, was told to hold the girl down by Drummond, who claimed he was the boss in the house, reported the Daily Mail.

Lady Carmichael said: "It was clear from the evidence that you Christopher Drummond dominated Alexander Stewart."

The court had heard that the pair took off the victim's lower clothing and forced her legs apart before they both raped her.

A woman told the court she spent time with the victim, Stewart, and Drummond and the older man was "touching her (the victim) in a playful way round her waist."

Prosecutor Keith Stewart QC said that the woman wanted the teenager to come back to her home, but she refused.

After the woman left them the teenager called and the witness testified that "her voice sounded scared". They then met up and the victim was "shaking and crying and she was pale".

The court heard after sentencing on Friday (6 October) that Drummond had previously been placed on the sex offenders' register and also has convictions for violence.

In mitigation Lorenzo Alonzi, for Stewart, said he had been diagnosed with ADHD and was "highly susceptible".

Defending Drummond David Moggach said the sex was consensual. Both brothers will remain on the sex offenders' register indefinitely.