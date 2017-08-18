The nation is mourning the death of Sir Bruce Forsyth at the age of 89 after an incredible career in showbusiness that spanned more than 75 years, with celebrities paying tribute on social media.

The former Strictly Come Dancing host, who was famed for catchphrases including "nice to see you, to see you nice", began his career in entertainment at the age of 14 and hosted numerous shows including The Price is Right and The Generation Game.

He had been unwell for some time and was hospitalised in February earlier this year after suffering from a severe chest infection.

Earlier this month, his friend Jimmy Tarbuck said Brucie was frail and unlikely to perform again. He died at his home today (18 August) and is survived by his wife Wilnelia Merced and his six children.

A statement from his manager, Ian Wilson, said: "It is with great sadness that the Forsyth family announce that Sir Bruce passed away this afternoon, peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife Wilnelia and all his children.

"A couple of weeks ago, a friend visited him and asked him what he had been doing these last 18 months.

"With a twinkle in his eye, he responded 'I've been very, very busy... being ill!'"

Stars paid their tributes to the king of light entertainment on Twitter, with Olympic gymnast Louis Smith tweeting: "So sad to hear about Sor Bruce Forsyth... a legend for me growing up and a legend to meet in person always be loved !!"

Vernon Kay wrote a touching tribute to Bruce, whose co-hosted Strictly with Kay's wife Tess Daly from 2004 to 2014.

He wrote: "Devastating news that the Entertainment Legend Sir Bruce Forsyth has passed away. It's been an honour to be able to get to know him as a friend. And we will cherish the times we spent together...

"He defined Saturday Night telly and re wrote the book on TV Hosting...Will miss his energy and fun both in the studio and on the golf course. Thoughts are with Winnie and his family."

See more reactions below.