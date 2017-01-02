Bruce Prichard has said that Bret "The Hitman" Hart was pushed to become the new face of the WWF (now known as the WWE) because Vince McMahon was worried as "business was down."

On the recent edition of Something to Wrestle With, Prichard said that McMahon was looking to move in a different direction in 1992 with Hart as the new face of the company. Hart regained the Intercontinental Championship and also won his first WWE Championship with a fight against "Nature Boy" Ric Flair in 1992.

"There was no list. It was simply a move at the time to skew to see who can face Ric Flair. Business was down and Vince McMahon wanted to find someone new to face Ric Flair, someone fresh, and wanted to move in a different direction," Prichard said.

"Bret Hart got the nod due to his popularity, especially internationally. So we thought we'd give him the nod and see how he did everywhere else as champion."

Prichard also said he was "interested in bringing" Sting to the WWF but the negotiations always dropped.

"February of 1989, and we had been going back and forth to negotiate with Steve [Sting] to bring him in but talks always dropped. But yes, there have always been talk of bringing him in over the years, but Sting is a loyal guy, stayed where he is and did really well for himself," he said.