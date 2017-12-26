Celebrities usually bundle themselves up next to a fireplace in Christmas photos. However, the cold weather did not bother Bruce Willis and Demi Moore's three daughters as snaps shared on social media show the sisters posing in just their swimsuits.

Rumer, 29, Scout, 26, and Tallulah, 23, are seen smiling at the camera while flaunting their slender figure in bright red and orange swimwears after taking a dip in the stream behind them. The sisters are dripping wet with snow covering the forest in the background.

The youngest of the sisters, Tallulah, shared the picture with the caption: "tag yrself; I'm a Rumer."

Another photo shows Tallulah posing alone in her red hot swimwear as the other two sisters are partially visible submerged in the water. She captioned the picture, "dedicated to everyone who called me ugly at 13".

The images shared on Instagram has sparked a frenzy with many calling the trio "beautiful" and "flawless".

A fan commented, "Oh my gosh is it not unbearably cold? I think it looks so serene and beautiful, did you guys grow up doing this? Super cool and you girls are beautiful". Another fan added, "I love following you girls!! The love you have for each other comes through the screen."

"Ah, the sisters! You all turned into lovely women!" someone else said as another admirer added, "You are so beautiful!! Your parents should be so proud of the three of you!! They made three very amazing girls. That's a hell of an accomplishment!!♥️"

Many were concerned about the sisters' health, with a fan saying, "Girrrl it's f*****g freezing cold!! hope y'all don't get sick ."

Some others did not like the idea of baring one's body in skimpy clothes. "Hmmm you all look lovely but necessary really!! Do women have to keep posting half naked pics in this day & age I wonder," a user wrote.

Bruce Willis, 62, and Demi Moore, 55, married in 1987 but split in 2000.