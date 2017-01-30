Blondie are heading to UK shores this summer as the legendary rock group are confirmed to perform at BST Hyde Park 2017.

Fronted by Debbie Harry, the US band will grace the London stage on 30 June to support singer Phil Collins, who is headlining the same day. Sharing her anticipation, Harry, 71, tweeted that the band are "looking forward to returning to London". Among their classic hits, including Call Me and Rapture, Blondie are expected to perform songs from their forthcoming album Pollinator, which is rumoured for a March release.

Previously confirming his headline slot, Collins said in a statement: "The reaction from the British public has been overwhelming. I can't wait to play Hyde Park and see everyone there." The 66-year-old, will launch his anticipated comeback tour on 4 June with a five-night stint at London's Royal Albert Hall before playing further dates across Europe.

Other acts confirmed for the BST Hyde Park line-up so far include: pop star Justin Bieber, US rock bands, Green Day, Kings Of Leon and Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers. Tickets are available from the official BST Hyde Park website.

Isle Of Wight line-up

In other festival news, Isle Of Wight have also announced new additions to their 2017 line-up. Catfish And The Bottlemen, Zara Larsson, Clean Bandit, The Vamps and The Strypes are among the artists slated to perform. Already unveiled as headliners are David Guetta, Run DMC, Arcade Fire and Rod Stewart.

Festival organiser John Giddings said of the new acts joining the bill: "We've always supported fresh, new and exciting talent at the at the Isle of Wight Festival. It's what music festivals are all about. We had Blossoms in 2015 and they've just been nominated for a Brit Award! Looking forward to seeing what the Isle of Wight 2017's talents have in store for us!"

Glastonbury 2017

The godfather of UK grime, Wiley, appears to have confirmed himself as a performer for this year's Glastonbury. Alongside a photo of the Pyramid Stage, the MC teased his Twitter followers with a string of tweets, writing: "Rain or shine this year at Glastonbury is gonna be amazing because now I understand the real meaning of a #Festival #LetsGo."

The news comes as a surprise considering Wiley abruptly pulled out of his scheduled Glastonbury performance in 2013 after complaining about the poor weather. However, the rapper admits to maturing in the last four years, adding: "I realised the importance of this festival in my older age. @GlastoFest is the champion of all festivals and it took me 37 years to realise.I wish I was at the early ones TBH would of (have) been sick."

Glastonbury takes place between 21-25 June with Radiohead the only headliners revealed so far.