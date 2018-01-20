Electricians working on a wiring project at the Buckingham Palace have uncovered a tiny bit of history that was hidden away. According to the Royal Family's Twitter account, workers discovered a collection of items that were hidden under the floorboards dating back almost 130 years.

One of these interesting items included a discarded scrap of newspaper from 7 November, 1889, which was recovered from one of audience rooms, located right below the Queen's private apartments. The piece of paper torn out from the Evening Standard lists theatre timings on one side while the other talks about a book of letters from the Earl of Chesterfield to his successor.

Along with the paper, three cigarette packets were also found belonging to the 19th century brands Player's Navy Cut, Woodbine and Piccadilly. These items may have been disposed of by courtiers of Queen Victoria.

"The building work uncovered pieces of history hidden beneath the floorboards at Buckingham Palace including this clipping from the Evening Standard newspaper, published in 1889," the Royal Family account tweeted alongside photos of the find. "Also unearthed was a trio of vintage cigarettes packets."

The royal home's electrical work is part of an ambitious renovation of the palace that is expected to take around 10 years to complete since it began in April 2017. The £370m-project is expected to include an update of plumbing, heating and all faulty electrical systems, some of which dates back to the 1940s.

The Royal Family social media account also shared a video of the work being done in the Queen's private apartments.

"So far, some 2km of Vulcanised Indian Rubber (VIR) cabling has been replaced – equivalent to the length of 40 Olympic sized swimming pools," the account mentioned. "Installed in the late 1940s, VIR becomes brittle with age and poses a fire risk."

According to the Daily Mail, the complete renovation project also involves replacement of ten miles of water pipes, 6,500 plug sockets, 500 pieces of sanitary ware (toilet, basins and the like) and 20 miles of skirting board.

The last time the palace was refurbished was in the 1950s to repair damages suffered from Second World War bombings, the daily added.