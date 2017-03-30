It is an all-American affair in the music video for Little Mix's latest single No More Sad Songs. The four-piece girl band don chaps, leather, cowboy hats and wear stars and stripes for the country-inspired visuals, which debuted on 29 March.

Channelling Coyote Ugly, No More Sad Songs opens with Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall strutting into a southern American bar dressed to impress for a big night out, only to find a lack of enthusiasm from their fellow patrons.

Not before long, the pop stars have started the party trying their best at line-dancing, playing pool, splashing beer on each other and getting up, close and personal with the male locals. The video was directed by Marc Klasfeld and has clocked up over 1.3 million views in less than 24 hours. No More Sad Songs looks set to be a summer hit with its tropical club sounds, courtesy of producers Electric and Joe Kearns.

The single is the third to be lifted off Little Mix's fourth studio album Glory Days, following Touch and Shout Out To My Ex, which won British single of the year at the Brit Awards in February. Glory Days became Little Mix's first number one album in the UK after shifting more than 90,000 copies in its first week of release in November 2016. The record is certified platinum by the British Phonographic Industry.

The American inspiration behind the No More Sad Songs comes as no surprise considering Little Mix are currently residing in the States. The Black Magic hitmakers are supporting Ariana Grande on her Dangerous Woman jaunt, which reaches Europe this spring before heading to the UK on 18 May. In addition to shows in Birmingham, Manchester and Dublin, the pop group will perform two nights at London's O2 Arena on 25 and 26 May.

Earlier in March, Nelson, 25, was forced to deny rumours of a feud with fellow bandmate Edwards, stating in a Snapchat video: "So we'd just like to address the situation of the friendship between me and Perrie. Do you think I'd be laying in her bed if I weren't friends with her?!" However, bookies are convinced Little Mix are destined for a split with William Hill spokesman Joe Crilly stating: "Hearts around the world broke when 1D split and it seems as though the other X Factor super group is heading the same way."

Watch Little Mix's No More Sad Songs music video: