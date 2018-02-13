US President Donald Trump and his administration have sparked widespread furore over their stance on Rob Porter, the disgraced ex-aide that resigned last week after allegations of domestic abuse emerged. Porter resigned as staff secretary after both his ex-wives publicly accused him of domestic and emotional abuse.

Trump, however, lavished praise on Porter after his resignation saying he wished the former aide "well" and said, "we hope he will have a wonderful career." He also focused on Porter's denial of the allegations and said: "he says he's innocent."

On Saturday, the president tweeted that "peoples lives are being shattered and destroyed by a mere allegation."

During a briefing on Monday, White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was grilled over Trump's response to Porter's resignation and questioned whether the president still wished him well.

"I think the president of the United States hopes that all Americans can be successful in whatever they do," Sanders said. "And if they've had any issues in the past ― I'm not confirming or denying one way or another ― but if they do, the president wants success for all Americans. He was elected to serve all Americans, and he hopes for the best for all American citizens across the country."

Sanders repeatedly said "the president and the entire administration take domestic violence very seriously" and he "supports all victims of domestic violence." She also emphasized that President Trump believes "that everyone should be treated fairly and with due process."

When questioned about why Trump has yet to address the victims of domestic violence himself yet, Sanders asserted: "He literally dictated that statement to me, and so I'm not really sure how that's not the President speaking on that topic."

Twitter, on the other hand, roasted Sanders over his "ridiculous" and "bullsh*it" defence of Trump's response to the Rob Porter scandal.

"Appalling. F**king appalling," one user tweeted.

"If Donald Trump "dictated" the statement Sarah Sanders is reading about Rob Porter, then why couldn't he just say it himself?" CNN's Chris Cillizza added.

One Twitter user wrote: "That was some hard-core lying Sarah Sanders just did. Truly is a gift to spin that much bullsh*t."

"Watching the White House is sickening and keeps stooping to new lows every day," one person said.