Burnley manager Sean Dyche is reportedly considering a move for Everton midfielder Aaron Lennon as he seeks adequate cover for long-term injury victim Robbie Brady, who is set to miss the rest of the season with a knee injury.

Lennon has proved to be an important figure during the early days of Sam Allardyce's reign at Goodison Park, starting the majority of the Toffees' matches under the former England manager after being frozen out of the first-team set-up by Ronald Koeman, who was relieved of his duties in October.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United star has had to make do with a peripheral role for the majority of his Everton career, but Burnley boss Dyche would be able to hand the 30-year-old a more prominent first-team role at Turf Moor.

Lennon's current contract at Everton expires in the summer, and fresh terms do not seem to be forthcoming. The Merseysiders' lackadaisical approach to his future has presented Burnley with a chance to swoop, and the Clarets are ready to tempt Lennon by offering him a two-and-a-half-year deal, according to the Daily Mail.

Lennon primarily operates as a right winger, but Dyche apparently sees the 21-time England international as a replacement for Brady, who suffered a serious knee problem last month. The Republic of Ireland international primarily plays on the left side of midfield, but Lennon's industry, willingness to assist his full-back defensively and searing pace would likely see him prove to be a worthy acquisition for the Clarets should a prospective move come to fruition.

Lennon is not the only Everton star to be linked with a move away from Goodison Park this month. Winger Kevin Mirallas has not been selected in any of Allardyce's match-day squads and is attracting interest from former club Olympiakos and Galatasary, while Barnsley are keen to make on-loan midfielder Joe Williams' loan deal permanent and have made an offer of around £1m ($1.36m) for the 21-year-old, which is likely to be rejected.

Allardyce will look to trim the fat from his lop-sided squad this month, but the former West Ham United boss is also well aware of the need to strengthen Everton's attack, which has failed to register a shot on target in its last two home matches.

Besiktas forward Cenk Tosun is currently being targeted by the Everton hierarchy and has already travelled to England but the 26-year-old's move to Merseyside is still not complete after the Turkish giants decided to raise the initial £25m fee for the forward.

Everton are still confident of thrashing out a deal for Tosun, with director of football Steve Walsh set to meet Besiktas president Fikret Orman in London in order to try and conclude a deal, according to the Guardian.