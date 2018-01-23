Burnley have completed the signing of winger Aaron Lennon from Premier League rivals Everton for an undisclosed fee, bringing to an end the former Tottenham Hotspur star's three-year spell on Merseyside.

Lennon agreed personal terms with the Clarets on Friday (19 January) and ironed out the finer points of his move to Turf Moor earlier this week. The 21-time England international is Burnley's second signing of the January transfer window, following the arrival of Tottenham's Georges-Kevin N'Koudou.

Lennon proved to be an important figure for Everton during the early weeks of Sam Allardyce's reign on Merseyside, but the recent arrival of Arsenal's Theo Walcott made the winger surplus to requirements under the former England manager.

The Leeds United youth academy graduate has done extremely well to overcome the mental issues he suffered last year to get his career back on track and he is keen to make up for lost time under Sean Dyche's side, who have endured a slump in form in recent weeks.

"Burnley was the club I wanted to come to and I can't wait to get started. I'm looking forward to playing here," Lennon told his new club's official website.

"The club is moving forward and I want to hopefully play a part in that to keep it going in that direction.

"I think I've still got a lot to offer. I am only 30 and I still want to play at the highest level. I have missed a bit of football in the last year or so and I just want to get back and play as much as possible."

Everton boss Allardyce has told of the need to trim his squad before the end of the transfer window, but the Toffees have recently been linked with a move for Lille's teenage midfielder Boubakary Soumare.

The towering central midfielder, valued at around £20m by the troubled Ligue 1 outfit, is also catching the eye of Leicester City and Manchester City, whose chief scout Brian Marwood watched the 18-year-old as his side suffered a 2-1 defeat by Rennes, according to the Daily Mail.

Lille are under pressure to sell some of their stars in order to comply with Financial Fair Play requirements and are fully aware of interest from the likes of City, Leicester and Everton, whose director of football Steve Walsh is under pressure after overseeing a rather botched summer spending spree.