Burnley have completed the signing of Huddersfield Town striker Nahki Wells on a three-year deal for a fee of £5m (€5.4m, $6.4m).

The 27-year-old becomes the Clarets' seventh signing of the summer and is expected to be available within a couple of weeks once he recovers from a minor ankle surgery.

The Bermudian, who netted 10 goals in the Championship last season as the Terriers clinched promotion to the Premier League for the first time, was in the final year of his contract with Huddersfield and said the move to Turf Moor was an ideal development.

"I have no doubt this is an ideal move for me," Wells told Burnley's official website.

"I have played at every level besides the Premier League. I achieved that by getting promoted [with Huddersfield] and it wasn't something that was going to change. I have always wanted to play there.

"I've documented that way back, when I first broke into the game.

"Now the opportunity is here and I'm very thankful to the football club to give it to me. I feel I can go on and do great things."

Wells scored 48 goals in 152 appearances in all competition during three-and-a-half seasons with Huddersfield after joining the West Yorkshire club from Bradford City, where he scored 26 goals in the 2012-13 season as the Bantams won promotion from League Two and unexpectedly reached the League Cup final.

The Bermuda international becomes the third striker to join Burnley in the transfer window, after Chris Wood arrived from Leeds for a club record fee and Jon Walters signed from Stoke City, and said he was relishing the prospect of playing Premier League football.

"Burnley is becoming an established Premier League side," he said.

"It's a group I'm sure I can come in and blend with really quickly and it's about trying to get out on that pitch as soon as possible and hit the ground running.

"I don't see why I can't learn off the strikers here and hopefully find a combination with the attacking options and play my part in helping move this club forward."

Wood was on target as Burnley secured a last-gasp draw against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley on Sunday (27 August) and manager Sean Dyche was confident Wells' arrival would bolster the attacking options at his disposal.

"We welcome Nahki as another striking option and a player that is different to those we have," he added.

"He holds a different-skill set and therefore we feel can only enhance our attacking options in due course."