Burnley will continue in the top flight for another season after ending the 2016-2017 campaign in the 16th slot of the Premier League table. The survival in the top flight is expected to boost the Claret's coffers with a £100m windfall ahead of a summer transfer window that could be busier than ever at the Turf Moor.

Yet complicating the picture is speculation that manager Sean Dyche is eyeing up a move to London and the Crystal Palace vacancy while the future of key stars like Michael Keane and Andre Gray also remains uncertain.

Business so far

Rouwen Hennings has returned to the Clarets after a loan spell at Fortuna Dusseldorf. The 29-year-old forward scored 9 goals in 30 appearances for the Bundesliga 2 side but it is still uncertain whether he will have a place in Burnley's plans ahead of the new season.

Meanwhile, the club have released Michael Kightly and Joey Barton. Kightly was out of contract while the 34-year-old Barton has been suspended from football for 18 months after admitting a Football Association charge in relation to betting.

What they need

Keeping Dyche and Keane at the club will be as important as signing a proven top scorer for the Clarets to establish the Lancashire side in the Premier League for the long-term.

Burnley got 40 points during the 2016-2017 thanks to a solid defence shaped by the manager and lead by the former Manchester United centre-back. Burnley only conceded 55 goals in 38 games - while Sunderland and Hull went down to the Championship with 69 and 80 respectively.

However, Burnley's impressive back-line campaign contrasted with their lack of firepower up front. They only scored 39 goals in 38 games and their top scorer, Sam Vokes, ended the season with only 10 Premier League goals under his belt.

Who could join

Burnley broke their transfer record three times during last summer's transfer window to lure Steven Defour, Jeff Hendrick and Robbie Brady to the Turf Moor.

The Clarets are expected to spend big again this summer and much of their transfer activity will depend on whether Keane continues at the club.

They have also been linked Oumar Niasse after the Everton striker scored five goals on loan at Hull during the second part of last season. Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph is also said to be on their radar following Barton's exit.

Who could leave

Keane was tipped to return to Manchester United last month after a number of reports said that the Premier League giants were ready to pay £25m to lure him back to Old Trafford.

However, the Daily Mail is reporting that the England international is unlikely to make that move after Jose Mourinho's side have already bolstered the heart of the back-line with the acquisition of Victor Lindelof from Benfica. However, the report added Liverpool and Tottenham could take advantage of the situation to secure his services with the defender having only 12 months remaining in his current contract at Burnley.

Meanwhile, Everton are said to be interested in signing Andre Gray

Furthermore, last summer signing Steven Defour has admitted that his future at Burnley is also up in the air after playing a peripheral role during the second part of the season.

What the manager has said

"We've added to the squad but we still need to look at the market again - we want to keep upgrading not just for the quality, but as an in-house challenge to the players," Dyche said in May. "It's always a good stimulus when they see players coming in and they have to fight for their own shirt, so we've got to add more.

"We're well aware of the future and we know we've got to continue to develop as a team and add to what we're doing. Whatever way it went this year, the one thing we've had to do has been done, and that was to stay in the division."