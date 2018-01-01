Live Fourth-place Liverpool begin 2018 with a tough trip to Turf Moor

The Reds are likely to be without top scorer Mohamed Salah as they look to extend a 16-game unbeaten run across all competitions and potentially rise to third, six points clear of fifth

Surprise package Burnley, now seventh, have won none of their last four league matches

Elsewhere, Stoke entertain Newcastle in a crucial battle between two struggling teams

Under-fire Mark Hughes is looking to earn vindication for Saturday's controversial team selection, when he rested several key players for a heavy 5-0 defeat at Chelsea

Leicester, who have lost three of their last four matches, host a Huddersfield side who are unbeaten in four

12:30 - Brighton vs Bournemouth

17.30 - Everton vs Manchester United New Year's Day 15.00 GMT Premier League kick-offs Burnley vs Liverpool Leicester vs Huddersfield Stoke vs Newcastle

Now 13:59 To keep you up to date with events on the south coast, Brighton currently lead Bournemouth 2-1 with around 20 minutes left to play. Murray slotted home from a Jose Izquierdo cross shortly after half-time to restore the advantage after Steve Cook's header had cancelled out Anthony Knockaert's early opener.

4 min 13:55 Concerned Liverpool fans will be waiting with baited breath to hear why Philippe Coutinho is absent today. Just rested? Or is a lucrative move to Barcelona finally imminent after that well-documented Nike faux pas over the weekend?

6 min 13:53 Newcastle vs Stoke team news Newcastle Florian Lejeune, Jesus Gamez, Aleksandar Mitrovic and potentially goalkeeper Rob Elliot are all missing for Newcastle this afternoon.

9 min 13:50 Newcastle vs Stoke team news Stoke Hughes should recall the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri, Joe Allen and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, while Kurt Zouma and Erik Pieters could also return to strengthen a porous Stoke defence depleted by injuries to skipper Ryan Shawcross, Bruno Martins Indi and Glen Johnson. Stephen Ireland is edging closer to a return after a long absence following a broken leg.

14 min 13:45 Leicester vs Huddersfield team news Huddersfield Elias Kachunga, Philip Billing and Jon Gorenc Stankovic are still unavailable for Huddersfield and Florent Hadergjonaj will have been assessed after being forced off at half-time in the goalless draw with Burnley. Michael Hefele is now back in the fold, although obviously well short of match fitness.

16 min 13:43 Leicester vs Huddersfield team news Leicester Defenders Robert Huth (foot) and Danny Simpson (knee) are still out for Leicester, while Ben Chilwell will be assessed after missing the Liverpool defeat through illness. Portuguese midfielder Adrien Silva has finally sealed his £22m move from Sporting CP, but will have to wait a little longer to make his debut in English football.

21 min 13:38 Burnley vs Liverpool team news Liverpool Salah is expected to miss out after picking up a knock after scoring both goals in the comeback win over Leicester and Liverpool will also be minus captain Jordan Henderson and full-backs Alberto Moreno and Nathaniel Clyne. Daniel Sturridge remains doubtful with a muscular problem, meanwhile. Klopp has already confirmed that Simon Mignolet will return in goal after being left on the bench in favour of Loris Karius at the weekend and he hinted at further changes for a second fixture in 48 hours. Virgil van Dijk has now officially completed his record £75m switch from Southampton, but is not eligible to play just yet.

23 min 13:36 Burnley vs Liverpool team news Burnley Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski is back in contention today after serving a three-match ban for violent conduct handed down following his elbow on Glenn Murray during last month's goalless draw with Brighton. The 25-year-old was also suffering with a broken finger. Top scorer Chris Wood and Stephen Ward (both knee) remain doubtful, while long-term absentees Tom Heaton and Robbie Brady are still sidelined.