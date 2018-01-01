- Fourth-place Liverpool begin 2018 with a tough trip to Turf Moor
- The Reds are likely to be without top scorer Mohamed Salah as they look to extend a 16-game unbeaten run across all competitions and potentially rise to third, six points clear of fifth
- Surprise package Burnley, now seventh, have won none of their last four league matches
- Elsewhere, Stoke entertain Newcastle in a crucial battle between two struggling teams
- Under-fire Mark Hughes is looking to earn vindication for Saturday's controversial team selection, when he rested several key players for a heavy 5-0 defeat at Chelsea
- Leicester, who have lost three of their last four matches, host a Huddersfield side who are unbeaten in four
- 12:30 - Brighton vs Bournemouth
- 17.30 - Everton vs Manchester United
To keep you up to date with events on the south coast, Brighton currently lead Bournemouth 2-1 with around 20 minutes left to play.
Murray slotted home from a Jose Izquierdo cross shortly after half-time to restore the advantage after Steve Cook's header had cancelled out Anthony Knockaert's early opener.
Concerned Liverpool fans will be waiting with baited breath to hear why Philippe Coutinho is absent today.
Just rested? Or is a lucrative move to Barcelona finally imminent after that well-documented Nike faux pas over the weekend?
Newcastle vs Stoke team news
Newcastle
Florian Lejeune, Jesus Gamez, Aleksandar Mitrovic and potentially goalkeeper Rob Elliot are all missing for Newcastle this afternoon.
Newcastle vs Stoke team news
Stoke
Hughes should recall the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri, Joe Allen and Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, while Kurt Zouma and Erik Pieters could also return to strengthen a porous Stoke defence depleted by injuries to skipper Ryan Shawcross, Bruno Martins Indi and Glen Johnson.
Stephen Ireland is edging closer to a return after a long absence following a broken leg.
Leicester vs Huddersfield team news
Huddersfield
Elias Kachunga, Philip Billing and Jon Gorenc Stankovic are still unavailable for Huddersfield and Florent Hadergjonaj will have been assessed after being forced off at half-time in the goalless draw with Burnley.
Michael Hefele is now back in the fold, although obviously well short of match fitness.
Interesting...
Leicester vs Huddersfield team news
Leicester
Defenders Robert Huth (foot) and Danny Simpson (knee) are still out for Leicester, while Ben Chilwell will be assessed after missing the Liverpool defeat through illness.
Portuguese midfielder Adrien Silva has finally sealed his £22m move from Sporting CP, but will have to wait a little longer to make his debut in English football.
Burnley vs Liverpool team news
Liverpool
Salah is expected to miss out after picking up a knock after scoring both goals in the comeback win over Leicester and Liverpool will also be minus captain Jordan Henderson and full-backs Alberto Moreno and Nathaniel Clyne.
Daniel Sturridge remains doubtful with a muscular problem, meanwhile.
Klopp has already confirmed that Simon Mignolet will return in goal after being left on the bench in favour of Loris Karius at the weekend and he hinted at further changes for a second fixture in 48 hours.
Virgil van Dijk has now officially completed his record £75m switch from Southampton, but is not eligible to play just yet.
Burnley vs Liverpool team news
Burnley
Burnley centre-back James Tarkowski is back in contention today after serving a three-match ban for violent conduct handed down following his elbow on Glenn Murray during last month's goalless draw with Brighton. The 25-year-old was also suffering with a broken finger.
Top scorer Chris Wood and Stephen Ward (both knee) remain doubtful, while long-term absentees Tom Heaton and Robbie Brady are still sidelined.
A very Happy New Year and welcome to IBTimes UK's first live Premier League coverage of 2018.
South coast rivals Brighton and Bournemouth are currently contesting the first game of the new calendar down at the Amex, but here our attention falls on the trio of mid-afternoon kick-offs on this gloomy bank holiday.
Our feature game comes from Turf Moor, where fourth-place Liverpool - probably minus top scorer Mohamed Salah - will look to extend their 15-match unbeaten run across all competitions and perhaps even temporarily leapfrog Manchester United into third, providing a nice six-point buffer to fifth in the process.
They go up against a Burnley side that have long since emerged as this season's surprise package after spending much of it defying the odds by hanging on the coat-tails of the top four, but have seen their impressive momentum just slow somewhat of late with a heavy defeat to Tottenham punctuating a run of three successive draws.
We will also be keeping a close eye on events at the bet365 Stadium, where an unapologetic Mark Hughes will earn vindication for his controversial weekend team selection if his Stoke team manage to beat fellow strugglers Newcastle in what could be christened as an early six-pointer.
Leicester's new manager bounce under Claude Puel has been halted with a sequence of three defeats in four and they could find it tough today against a Huddersfield team that have sprung a few surprises of their own since gaining promotion to the top-flight for the first time in 45 years.
David Wagner's Terriers, just three points and three places below their opponents in 11th, are unbeaten in four and are on a run of three successive draws.
Stay tuned for all the latest team news and live updates.