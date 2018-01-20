Live Still no end to the Alexis Sanchez/Henrikh Mkhitaryan saga as both Manchester United and Arsenal return to Premier League action

Second-place United look to extend their seven-match unbeaten run against a Burnley side who have gone as many without a victory after a fairytale start to the season

Arsenal have failed to win any of their five matches across all competitions since a 3-2 win at Crystal Palace on 28 December - a match that featured a brace from Sanchez

That defeat was the only one in 12 for the Eagles, who have hauled themselves out of the bottom three during an unexpected resurgence under Roy Hodgson

Elsewhere, Everton could hand a debut to Theo Walcott as they seek to end a woeful sequence of form against a West Brom team that halted their 20-game winless streak last time out

Leicester and Watford meet in a mid-table clash, while new Stoke boss Paul Lambert takes charge of his first top-flight contest since 2015 and West Ham look to continue their own recovery against Bournemouth

17 min 13:49 Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Palace's impressive recent run has coincided with rotten luck on the injury front. Scott Dann and Jason Puncheon have been lost for the season, while Mamadou Sakho, Jeff Schlupp and Connor Wickham are also currently sidelined. Chelsea loanee Ruben Loftus-Cheek's ankle problem is worse than first feared and could yet require surgery, though Joel Ward and Andros Townsend may both play some part this afternoon.

21 min 13:45 Arsenal vs Crystal Palace Sanchez, omitted entirely from the 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth last weekend, looked set to be the 19th man for Arsenal today and could even have taken a seat on the bench, but reports state that he left the team hotel at just after 11pm last night after a development in the transfer saga. The Gunners look a little lightweight in the final third with Sanchez's absence exacerbated by injuries to Olivier Giroud and Danny Welbeck, the sale of Walcott and a rumoured deal for wantaway Borussia Dortmund striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang yet to be completed. Ainsley Maitland-Niles has been suffering from flu, but Laurent Koscielny, Nacho Monreal and Mesut Ozil could all return. Santi Cazorla remains a long-term absentee.

27 min 13:39 Burnley vs Manchester United There will obviously be no Mkhitaryan for the visitors at Turf Moor as he waits to seal that move to Arsenal, while Daley Blind is doubtful due to an unspecified knock. Meanwhile, Eric Bailly and Zlatan Ibrahimovic continue their respective recoveries and Ashley Young returns to the fold after serving a three-match suspension for violent conduct.

32 min 13:35 Let's take a look at the latest injury news relating to our two main games... Burnley vs Manchester United Burnley remain without Stephen Ward, Tom Heaton, Phil Bardsley, Robbie Brady and Chris Wood, while Jon Walters has undergone surgery on a minor knee problem. Charlie Taylor should be available after taking a knock to the ribs and Scott Arfield has "every chance" of being fit enough to feature following a hamstring issue, according to Sean Dyche.