Live Harry Kane nets penalty after Kevin Long fouls Dele Alli.

Kane fires home his second on 70 minutes.

Spurs striker completes hat-trick with left-footed finish.

Tottenham go fifth in the Premier League above Arsenal.

Burnley seventh after second home defeat in nine games.

1 hr 19:22 Full time: Burnley 0-3 Tottenham Quite simply, the Harry Kane show. Another hat-trick for the England man which takes him to 36 league goals for the year, a record he now shares with Alan Shearer. There was brief controversy at the start after Dele Alli avoided being sent off and won a penalty, but Kane took over thereafter with some fine finishing. Spurs go into fifth above Arsenal while Burnley are seventh and endure a thump down to earth.

1 hr 19:16 Dele Alli goes off after an eventful evening though he has very much had the last laugh. Fernando Llorente on. Nahki Wells on for Burnley as he makes his first Premier League appearance.

1 hr 19:07 GOAL! Burnley 0-3 Tottenham (Harry Kane) The best number nine in the world? Try saying no. Kane wins the ball back, Alli plays him in with a first-time pass and Kane takes on touch and hammers past Pope. Seven hat-tricks in the year for Kane, 53 goals and a record-equalling 36 in the calendar year in the Premier League. What a forward.

1 hr 18:58 GOAL! Burnley 0-2 Tottenham (Harry Kane) That should be that for Spurs. Mousa Sissoko plays in Harry Kane who composes himself and finds the net with aplomb. Thirty-five in the top flight for Kane, one behind Alan Shearer's all-time record. And he has plenty of time to eclipse that landmark.

1 hr 18:57 Ashley Barnes is clumsily downed by Ben Davies on the edge of the Tottenham and referee Michael Oliver blows up, but only to recognise that the linesman's flag has gone up. Great decision and a let off for Spurs.

1 hr 18:51 Chances galore for Spurs but they can't put Burnley out of sight. Harry Kane sees his curling effort deflect off Ben Mee and beyond Nick Pope. Burnley very much still in this game. Can they make the visitors pay?

1 hr 18:45 What a miss. Tottenham should really be two up. Serge Aurier is put clear by Kane and he plays the ball across for Son who is all alone but he slams over the bar. What a miss.

1 hr 18:37 Harry Kane an ingrowing toenail away from putting Tottenham two up but he just can't connect with Christian Eriksen's cross from the right. Bit more support for Burnley out there at the start of this first half.

1 hr 18:35 Players out and we're back under way at Turf Moor. Only change saw Barnes replace Wood in the first half.

2 hr 18:18 Half time: Burnley 0-1 Tottenham Burnley fans against the world in this first half. Dele Alli and Michael Oliver have been the main targets, with Alli escaping an early red card before winning a penalty which Harry Kane converted. The Clarets have not really recovered but they have stemmed the flow.

2 hr 18:05 Nope it is Ashley Barnes who comes on for Chris Wood, to add a bit more mobility to the Burnley press. Ten minutes until half time.

2 hr 18:04 Chris Wood took a knock while stretching for the ball a moment ago and he has gone down again, and that looks like the end of his evening. Sam Vokes being prepared to come on.

2 hr 18:02 Best chance so far for Burnley. Their high press returns as they win the ball high in the Tottenham half, and when Defour crosses Wood is inches away from connecting, but Lloris gathers gratefully.

2 hr 17:59 Dele Alli continues to be a target from the home fans. Every time he gets the ball he is subject to boos, which was apparent even before he was booked and then won a penalty.

2 hr 17:53 Tom Pope keeps Burnley alive in this game. Tottenham break from a Burnley corner and Alli feeds Sissoko who is denied not once but twice by Pope, before Cook clears as the cavalry arrived. Potentially a big moment.

2 hr 17:51 Harry Kane converts from the penalty spot to give Spurs the lead.