President Donald Trump gave a brief speech on Saturday (1 July) before signing a new executive order to reestablish the 1960s-era National Space Council, which was last active in 1993, to coordinate space policy across the government.

Announcing the Council that will be led by Vice President Mike Pence in the Oval Office, Trump said, "We're going to be leading again like we never led before."

He also referred to space as the "next great American frontier."

Legendary Apollo 11 astronaut and the second man to set foot on the moon in 1969, Buzz Aldrin was also in attendance at the ceremony. However, he appeared to be rather baffled by the president's comments on space and security.

"Our travels beyond the Earth propel scientific discoveries that improve our lives in countless ways here, right here, at home: powering vast new industry, spurring incredible new technology, and providing the space security we need to protect the American people," Trump said.

"And security is going to be a very big factor with respect to space and space exploration. At some point in the future, we're going to look back and say how did we do it without space?"

Aldrin's eyebrows immediately shot up in response to Trump's remarks.

"We know what this is, space. That's all it has to say: space" Trump said as he prepared to sign the order. He then turned to Aldrin and asked: "There's a lot of room out there, right?"

As Trump signed the order, Aldrin said: "To infinity and beyond", in reference to Buzz Lightyear's famous catchphrase in the movie 'Toy Story.' However, Trump didn't seem to get the reference.

"This is infinity here. It could be infinity," Trump said. "We don't really don't know. But it could be. It has to be something — but it could be infinity, right?"

Twitter users couldn't handle Aldrin's reactions or the strange exchange that followed.

"A man who doesn't know Toy Story is not a man to be trusted," one person chimed. Another said: "Trump epitomizes 'better to stay silent and let people think you are a fool than speak and prove you are one".

"This is about his inability to let anyone get more attention than him. Aldrin got a laugh, anyone else would have let him have that moment", one Twitter user wrote.