Theresa May has started a reshuffle of her cabinet as part of a bid to rebalance her top team amid a series of resignations in 2017.
It is expected that the top members of the cabinet, including Philip Hammond and Boris Johnson, will remain in their posts, while others in the middle-ranking positions could be moved.
With the second stage of Brexit negotiations set to begin this month, the prime minister is looking for a strong and united team after a tumultuous 2017 which saw her career threatened at several stages.
It is her first major reshuffle since the 2017 general election which saw the Conservative Party lose their parliamentary majority.
- James Brokenshire is the first confirmed change, leaving his Northern Ireland post due to ill-health.
- It is reported that Jeremy Hunt and Chris Grayling could be set for portfolio changes.
- Patrick McLoughlin confirms that he has quit as Conservative chairman
- Priti Patel, Michael Fallon and Damian Green were all forced to resign from the cabinet in recent months.
Following James Brokenshire's resignation as Northern Ireland secretary, it has been revealed that this was due to a lesion that has been found on his lung.
Patrick McLoughlin has confirmed that he is no longer the chairman of the Conservative party, telling reporters that after eight years in cabinet, he had had a "very good run."
McLoughlin has been an MP since the 1980s and was first appointed as a minister by Margaret Thatcher.
Joining Brandon Lewis at the top of the party is set to be James Cleverly.
Currently a backbencher, he looks likely to be made deputy chairman of the Tories.
The Sun are reporting that former immigration minister Brandon Lewis has been named as the new chairman of the Conservative party.
He replaces Sir Patrick McLoughlin who had been in the role since July 2016.
The Conservatives announced on their Twitter feed their the current transport secretary had been made the new Tory chairman, but this tweet has since been deleted.
