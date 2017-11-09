Caitlyn Jenner has admitted that the rift between her and the Kardashians shows no sign of ending.

Speaking to Piers Morgan in an upcoming episode of Life Stories, the 67-year-old Olympic gold medallist drops the bombshell that she hasn't exchanged words with stepdaughter Khloe Kardashian for two years.

Fans may recall that Jenner, who made her public debut as a woman on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine back in June 2015, provoked the wrath of her family members with the release of tell-all book The Secrets Of My Life.

In the tome , she claimed that her ex-wife Kris Jenner was always aware of her then-husband's desire and claims that the momager "alienated" her from her children ever since she came out as transgender in a televised interview.

"I don't talk about that side of the family, I spent 23 years of my life with those kids, it's difficult to talk about it, terribly, terribly sad."

During their highly publicised feud her stepchildren Kourtney, 38, Kim, 36, Khloe, 33, and Rob, 30, made it clear where their loyalties lie and Khloe was particularly furious that her stepparent told Vanity Fair that Kris was not supportive of her desire to transition.

"I've lost all relationship with them, yes, I don't talk to any of them anymore," she explained.

She had hoped to finally bury the hatchet at her biological daughter Kendall Jenner's 22nd birthday, but things didn't work out the way she intended. "[I haven't talked to] Kris [in] probably a year, Kim probably nine months, Khloe two years – but she wasn't there – and Kourtney I haven't talked to her either."

Jenner said that while the event was a" little uncomfortable" it was a good icebreaker after months of radio silence. Although she is holding out hope for a reconciliation in the future, for now, "the only ones I am really concerned about are Kendall and Kylie, they are my biological kids".

She added: "It hurts but it's not the end of the world, fortunately I have 10 children , every day of my life is filled with being with the kids, going to dinner and lots of stuff...fortunately I have a lot of children."