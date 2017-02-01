California is set to debate a bill that would make the entire West Coast state a sanctuary for undocumented immigrants.

Several dozen cities in the state are designated 'sanctuary cities' that offer protection to such people. Around one in ten people in California lack official documentation to work in the US, reports The Hill.

The bill to make California a sanctuary state has already been passed by the Senate Public Safety Committee and is now set to be debated on the floor of the state senate.

It is not the first indicator that Democrats in California are preparing to stand against President Trump's proposal to remove funding from sanctuary cities. The New York Times reports that San Francisco is suing the president over his executive order.

"We will defend everybody — every man, woman and child — who has come here for a better life and has contributed to the well-being of our state." - Gov Jerry Brown

The Republican pledged during his presidential election campaign to deport millions of undocumented immigrants on taking office and has since announced plans to draw up a list of crimes committed by undocumented immigrants and build a wall on the US southern border to prevent people entering the country through unofficial means.

However, his proposals have been met with criticism by many politicians in California, who intend to fight Trump's plans.

"In California, immigrants are an integral part of who we are and what we've become. They have helped create the wealth and dynamism of this state from the very beginning," Gov Jerry Brown (D) told legislators during his State of the State address last week.

