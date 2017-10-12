Titanfall developer Respawn Entertainment is partnering with virtual reality company Oculus on a new VR game set for release in 2019. The title, which is in the very early stages of development, was announced with a behind-the-scenes trailer, embedded below.

There's no name for the project, and we don't know exactly what form it will take, but the video suggests it will be a military shooter like those the company and its Call of Duty-creating founders Vince Zampella and Jason West, are known for.

"A combat experience in VR really gives you the chance to experience life closer to what s solider would experience in real combat," Zampella says.

"It gives you more of that feeling of paranoia and tension. It's more terrifying.

"Right now we're just getting started. The drive to create this new VR experience was so great that it was a natural fit for us to partner with Oculus. They believe in us, they believe in the vision, in what we're doing.

"I think together we're going to make something really remarkable."

Intended to highlight the studio's history with Call of Duty, the video starts out archive footage of real world combat, from the Second World War to Vietnam and Iraq. We then see footage from Titanfall, Respawn's own mech-based sci-fi series.

Respawn was founded in 2010 after a bitter dispute between Zampella, West and Call of Duty owners Activision. They left Infinity Ward to set up Respawn, releasing Titanfall in 2014 and a sequel in 2016.

In a blog post it was confirmed that this will not be a Titanfall sequel or EA's previously-announced Star Wars game.

Elsewhere in the video, Respawn engineer Jon Shiring describes how the studio wants to "depict being a soldier in combat in a more fully fleshed out and realistic way."

Since quality virtual reality headsets - including the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive and PlayStation VR - entered the market in 2016, there have a lot of shooters given the genre's popularity and that VR games are generally first-person. However none so far have really blown people away.

VR is still in search of its "killer app" and Respawn and Oculus will hopeful this is it.