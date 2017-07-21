Activision has released the first trailer for the anticipated co-op Zombies mode in Call of Duty: WW2, and guess what? There are a TON of zombies in it. Not just any old regular zombies though, the worst kind of zombies: Nazi zombies.

Released at San Diego Comic Con, taking place this weekend, the trailer features a succession of grisly, bloody images as a mad Nazi scientist describes not just "a new kind of soldier" but "the devil himself".

The mode looks a lot more horrifying than the last year's Call of Duty: Infinite War's goofy Zombies in Spaceland.

A synopsis for the new mode was also released, setting up the mode's story.

"Players will embark on a chilling and mysterious journey through a snowy Bavarian village in Mittelburg, Germany, as they attempt to recover priceless works of art stolen by the Axis powers in World War 2," it reads.

"This village holds a shadowy secret key to an unimaginable and monstrous power. Nothing is as it seems in this zombies horror, as a dark and sinister plot unfolds to unleash an invincible Nazi army of the dead."

Zombies mode is a co-op, wave-based horde mode that's been a popular stalwart of the Call of Duty series since its debut nine years ago in Call of Duty: World at War, which was also the last game in the series set during the Second World War.

Developed by Sledgehammer Games, Call of Duty: WW2 marks the long-awaited return not only to the conflict in which the hit series originated, but to its very basics after years of venturing into near-future science fiction.

Call of Duty: WW2 will be released on 3 November for PS4, Xbox One and PC.