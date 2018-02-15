Callum Smith is confident about his chances of winning the World Boxing Super Series tournament as the semi-finals approach.

The highly-anticipated semi-final is the all-British showdown between Chris Eubank Jr (26-1) and George Groves (27-3) which takes place on 17 February in Manchester with the winner heading into the final with the WBA and IBO super-middleweight titles.

The other semi-final will take place on 24 February in Nuremberg, Germany which will see Smith (23-0) take on experienced veteran Jurgen Brahmer (49-3).

The unbeaten Briton defeated Erik Skoglund via unanimous decision in September of last year to reach this stage and believes he will walk away from the tournament as the best super-middleweight in the world.

"I'm in boxing to become the best in the world and have the big domestic fights. It doesn't really get much bigger than a world title fight against Groves or Eubank," Smith told Sky Sports.

"Of course I would be lying if I said I didn't look at that fight, but I knew I had two tough fights to get there and I've come through one against [Erik] Skoglund and I've got another one against Braehmer.

"I entered the tournament to become a world champion. I beat Braehmer and I get to fight for the world title in a big domestic fight, so I couldn't really ask for anything more. I've said before, out of the eight [man] line-up, I put myself against each one individually, I felt I had the beating of all of them.

"When you look at them all as a whole, you think it's a tough tournament, but you've got to take each fight as it comes. I'm fully focused on Juergen Braehmer. There is a lot of publicity around Groves and Eubank, but I'm trying to just concentrate on my own job and come through my fight."

Smith went on to predict that while the other semi-final showdown could go either way depending on the tactics employed, he is leaning towards a win for "Saint George", who he sees coming away with a decision victory over Eubank Jr.

"I think it's whoever gets their tactics off right," Smith explained. "If Groves stays at distance, uses his skill, uses his ability and doesn't tire as much, then I think he wins it on points, maybe even hurts him. He is heavy-handed.

"If he does tire, I think Eubank takes over and it becomes an up-close fight, and then there is only one winner. It really is a hard one to pick a winner.

"Probably I would lean towards Groves. I wouldn't like to put my life on it, to be honest with you, but I do lean towards Groves. Winning a lot of the early rounds, having some bad moments late in the fight, but I think he can hang on and win it on points."