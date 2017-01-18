Cameroon will take on Guinea-Bissau in the Group A clash of the 2017 African Cup of Nations (Afcon) at Stade de l'Amitié Sino, Libreville on 18 January, Wednesday.

The Indomitable Lions' last success in the tournament came in 2002 and their hope of lifting the trophy later in February has not started on a positive note. In their first match, they settled for a 1-1 draw against Burkina Faso.

FC Lorient forward Benjamin Moukandjo put Cameroon ahead in the 35th minute, but were aware that the only goal is not sufficient to clinch all three points. Belgian coach Hugo Broos, who is managing the Central African nation, targeted for another goal to extend the lead.

However, things did not go as per Cameroon's plan. Malaga defender Bakary Kone assisted Issoufou Dayo in the 75th minute that helped Guinea-Bissau to score the much needed equaliser. Both teams fail to find the back of the net after Dayo's goal that saw them settle for a draw.

Cameroon will be disappointed to have not secured their first win of the 2017 African Cup of Nations. Broos is aware that a defeat on Wednesday could end their chances of progressing to the quarter-final of the tournament in Gabon.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is set for 7pm GMT/8pm local time. The 2017 African Cup of Nations will be telecast on Eurosport UK in the United Kingdom. Live streaming of the matches will be available on the Eurosport UK Player for mobile, tablet and desktop users.

Prediction

Cameroon to win

Betting Odds (betfair)

Cameroon to win: 11/10

Draw: 21/10

Guinea-Bissau to win: 27/10

Team News

Cameroon

Possible XI: Ondoa; Ngadeu-Ndadjui, Mabouka, Teikeu, Oyongo; Mandjeck, Bassogog, Siani, Njie; Mokandjo, Zoua.

Guinea-Bissau

Possible XI: Mendes; Dabo, Agostinho, Rudinilson, Soares; Nanissio, Fernanses; Silva, Mendes, Junior; Camara.

