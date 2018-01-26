Singer Camila Cabello has appeared on the cover of Net-a-Porter's digital magazine, The Edit, and is looking stunning as ever. The Cuban singer, who made headlines for quitting Fifth Harmony, also opened up about how the all-girls band helped her in solo success.

For the cover photo, the 20-year-old singer posed up a storm in a floral Prada skirt and teamed it up with a satin crop top by Dolce and Gabbana. The cover features the tagline, "Turn up the heat," alongside Cabello, who is seen sitting in a bed with her wavy bangs falling on her face.

In an interview with the magazine, the Havana hitmaker explained that being in a group with four other girls in Fifth Harmony - Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui - led to a sense of "healthy competition" between them, which in turn helped her work harder.

She said, "I would not be the person that I am right now; I would not have been ready for this. I feel like being part of a group teaches you so many things about yourself, ironically. You never want to be the one that sucks."

Camila also admitted that throwing herself into music impacted her social life. "I work so much that I don't see people for a long time, and then I forget how to interact with people [socially]. It makes me so nervous. But then I go and push myself and do it, and I remember it's actually not scary to put yourself out there. Before, I was like, 'It's just a part of my personality,'" she explained.

"But I know that I have to constantly fight against [being] introverted. Usually, I don't want to go out and meet a new person – even if it's a boy I like, I try and make an excuse. It's constantly something that I have to push myself to do. [But] even though it's difficult sometimes, it's always worth it."