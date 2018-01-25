Adult webcam streaming service CamSoda is embracing love dolls, sex toys and virtual reality (VR) technology to let customers live out their "ultimate sex fantasies".

The company has teamed up with a US-headquartered manufacturer RealDoll to integrate what is known as teledildonics – essentially, internet-connected sex toys – to offer a simple three-step streaming experience dubbed VIRP, or "Virtual Intercourse with Real People".

The tech lets CamSoda models remotely 'connect' to sex toys used by the viewer, who will be able to experience tactile feedback designed to mimic intercourse.

"People have long speculated as to how the adult industry would seamlessly harness its cutting-edge technology to deliver the ultimate sensory experience, one that mimics real-life interaction and, of course, intercourse," said Daryn Parker, VP of CamSoda.

"Our partnership with RealDoll to allow our fans to [have] VIRP is an absolute game changer. Fans will now be able to interact with their favourite cam models in real time via live VR while simultaneously feeling the sensations of actual intercourse via their RealDoll and teledildonic integration.

"Users will be able to live out their ultimate sex fantasies, and quench their immediate desires in an immersive sensory environment that allows them to have real sex with virtual partners."

According to the streaming service, it's as simple as picking a CamSoda model, choosing the "connected RealDoll" option and then attaching a VR headset. RealDolls are available to buy online with a starting price of $1,500 (£1,050) for just the torso. The complete doll can cost upwards of $10,000 when it includes customisation options.

"We're excited to work alongside CamSoda to usher in a new era of interconnectedness that many previously thought unattainable," said Matt McMullen, founder of RealDoll's parent company, Abyss Creations.

"With the rollout of VIRP, users will be able to enjoy their RealDoll in an immersive environment that hinges on reality, bringing together the industry's cutting-edge technologies – RealDolls, teledildonics, virtual reality and camming," he added.

CamSoda did not list compatible VR technology but according to The Verge even a cheap Google Cardboard would work with the system. Customers will, however, need to own a male masturbatory device known as the "Lovense Max" – priced at $99 – to get the full experience.

Parker said that roughly 30% of models are equipped with the WiFi-enabled technology as AI-enhanced sex dolls become increasingly popular. One inventor told IBTimes UK in 2017 that his sex dolls will soon be programmed with a moral code.