Britain's Trident nuclear submarine fleet could be hacked and the nation's nuclear arsenal could essentially be rendered completely useless, experts at a London-based think tank said.

Although the UK Ministry of Defence has previously stressed that the Trident submarines are invulnerable to cyberattacks, because their operating systems are unconnected to the internet, experts at the British American Security Information Council (Basic) said that hackers could launch attacks when the vessels are not at sea.

For instance, the think tank's report explained that hackers could launch malware attacks against the fleet when undergoing maintenance work while docked at the Faslane naval base in Scotland. Experts warn that a cyberattack could lead to 'catastrophic exchange of nuclear warheads.'

"Submarines on patrol are clearly air-gapped, not being connected to the internet or other networks, except when receiving (very simple) data from outside. As a consequence, it has sometimes been claimed by officials that Trident is safe from hacking. But this is patently false and complacent," Basic's 38-page report titled "Hacking UK Trident: A Growing Threat" reads, The Guardian reported.

"Trident's sensitive cyber systems are not connected to the internet or any other civilian network," Basic's executive director Paul Ingram and cybersecurity researcher Stanislav Abaimov wrote in the report. "Nevertheless, the vessel, missiles, warheads and all the various support systems rely on networked computers, devices and software, and each of these have to be designed and programmed. All of them incorporate unique data and must be regularly upgraded, reconfigured and patched."

The report comes amid escalating international concerns about potential nuclear threats, and rumours about the US having possibly been involved in covert cyberwarfare to disable North Korea's missiles underscore the severity of the threat.

Britain currently operates four nuclear-powered submarines, which carry a total of 16 missiles, as part of its Trident fleet. All the vessels are in the process of being renewed. The Vanguard class of Trident submarines were first introduced in 1980 and is currently the only nuclear weapons system operated by the country.

In July 2016, the House of Commons voted to replace the older submarines with a new fleet, which is slated to be operational by early 2030.

Trident has 'numerous' vulnerabilities

"There are numerous cyber vulnerabilities in the Trident system at each stage of operation, from design to decommissioning," Abaimov said. "An effective approach to reducing the risk would involve a massive and inevitably expensive operation to strengthen the resilience of subcontractors, maintenance systems, components design and even software updates. If the UK is to continue deploying nuclear weapon systems this is an essential and urgent task in the era of cyberwarfare."

Former UK defence secretary Des Browne responded to Basic's report: "To imagine that critical digital systems at the heart of nuclear weapon systems are somehow immune or can be confidently protected by dedicated teams of network managers is to be irresponsibly complacent."

He pointed out that the WannaCry worm attack earlier this month that affected 300,000 computers worldwide, including the NHS, was just a taste of what is possible when cyber-weapons are stolen.

It is not immediately clear how a cyberattack could lead to a catastrophic "exchange" of nuclear warheads if the submarines' armaments can be completely disabled. The full report will be published on Basic's website later on 1 June.