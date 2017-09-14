A McDonald's employee has been fired after she verbally abused a customer at the restaurant's drive-thru window.

Wendy Rios, from Charlotte, North Carolina, arrived at the restaurant to buy food for her daughters. After receiving her order, she asked for extra ketchup, but was instead handed impatient remarks, racial slurs and rude gestures, reports NBC.

As the drive-thru employee verbally attacked her, Rios began video recording the exchange. She said she had been treated unfairly at the restaurant before, and wanted proof.

In the video, the employee can be seen repeatedly asking Rios to say Donald Trump's name, and later "You holding up my line, lady." The employee also shows Rios the middle finger.

Rios can be heard in the footage asking the woman to "do it again." She told NBC that she asked "because I wanted to have proof what she'd do to me."

The woman then aggressively asks Rios to "spell deportation." The harassment ends with the employee saying: "What you need to do is you need to get the f**k on. That's what you need to do," before slamming the window shut.

"I felt aggravated when she told me the words of Donald Trump and to say the words of deportation," Rios told NBC.

Once home, Rios uploaded the video to her Facebook page. It has garnered over 536,000 views and has been shared almost 6,000 times at time of publication.

"I treat everyone like a person. Not like you're white, or [you're] black or [you're] Chinese, or Korean, Mexican or Guatemalan. No. I treat everyone like the same," Rios told Fox.

The restaurant was alerted to the incident and its owner, George Forrest, said the employee at fault had been fired.

"The actions of this employee are inexcusable and in no way reflect the strong values McDonald's and my organization place on diversity, inclusion and providing a welcoming experience for our customers," he said.

However, Rios told NBC that the restaurant's response was "not enough."