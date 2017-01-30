At least five people have been killed in a shooting at a mosque in Quebec City, Canada on Sunday night (29 January). Eyewitnesses reported that three gunmen opened fire on around 40 people at 8pm while evening prayers were taking place at the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Center.

Quebec Police say that two persons have been arrested. No further details are immediately available.

Differing reports are coming from the area, with some saying that two have died. The Mosque's president, Mohamed Yangui, told Reuters that the incident happened during evening prayers on Sunday.

CBC are reporting multiple gunshots fired and a number of ambulances outside the scene. Police have set up a perimeter around the center in the Sainte-Foy neighbourhood.

Yangui told reporters that he was not inside when the shooting occurred but that he got a number of distressed calls from those inside. He did not know the number of injured and said they had been taken to different hospitals in the area.

"Why is this happening here? This is barbaric," Yangui said.

In June 2016, during the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, a pig's head was left in front of the mosque with a note that said "Bon appétit". At the time, Yangui told CBC that he though the incident was isolated: "We love everyone. We have no problem with anyone and we respect people. We hope it's mutual. And we are always here to give the image of the good Muslim to all Quebecers."

The cultural centre shared a live video on Facebook of the situation outside the mosque as police arrived on the scene.

More to follow.