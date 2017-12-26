After his four-year-old daughter's Wonder Woman-inspired photo went viral, a Utah-based photographer decided to use his skills to capture brave children fighting life-threatening diseases and disabilities for a "real-life superheroes" photo series.

The six little heroes, who starred in photographer Josh Rossi's Justice League-special shoot as Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, The Flash, and Cyborg have all been dealing with different medical conditions.

Three-year-old Sophie, who put on her armour and shield to portray Diana Prince, is suffering from a rare form of eye cancer, according to Daily Mail.

And yet, when she was all set to channel her inner Wonder Woman in front of the lenses, Sophie looked nothing less than fierce.

Next to Sophie was two-year-old "powerhouse" Mataese filling in the shoes of Jason Momoa's Aquaman. Despite recently undergoing chemo for a disease called acute megakaryoblastic, Rossi said Mataese remained strong during the shoot.

For the role of the ever-powerful Superman, the 32-year-old photographer cast Teegan. The nine-year-old child has already had three open heart surgeries and a heart transplant, but his steely portrayal of the Kryptonian legend was right on the mark.

Explaining his choice of character for each child, Rossi revealed he and his team "put them with the superhero that they had something in common with. He added, "We made sure they loved the character."

Perhaps that's the reason young Zaiden was cast as The Flash, originally portrayed by Ezra Miller in the recently released Justice League movie.

"He loves to run and can't stand still so I thought he'd be perfect for The Flash," the photographer said explaining his choice for Zaiden, 7, who suffers from severe ADHD.

Five-year-old Simon – who is suffering from neuroblastoma - took on the role of Batman, donning the iconic cape and mask to perfect his portrayal and Cyborg's position went to Kayden, 5. Having both his legs amputated at the age of 1, Kayden represented the spirit of Victor Stone in the photo series, who became Cyborg after a life-changing experience.

The photographer turning these children into popular comic book characters revealed that he wanted to capture the "real superheroes - those kids who have cancer and real issues."

Rossi added: "When they first showed up to the shoot some were feeling sick and down but as soon as they put on the costume they started smiling and got into the role and had fun."

Fortunately for these children, their superhero experience didn't end with the photoshoot. Many of them actually got the opportunity to meet the Hollywood stars, who portrayed the characters on-screen during ACE Comic Con.