Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez says he is training to ensure his world title rematch against Gennady Golovkin does not go the distance this time around.

Canelo and Golovkin met in what many backed to be a fight of the year candidate last September to unify the WBA (Super), WBC, IBF and IBO middleweight titles. The bout ended in hugely controversial circumstances however when judges called a split-decision draw, despite many commentators, pros and respected outlets scoring in the Kazakh's favour.

Adalaide Byrd, one of the judges at ringside that night, was stood down from any major fights in the aftermath of the spectacle, after scoring the Las Vegas showdown 118-110 in the favour of Canelo.

Given the circumstances, there is expected to be even more scrutiny cast upon those at ringside when the two meet again on 5 May at a venue still to be decided, but 27-year-old Canelo believes the best way to avoid another controversy on the cards is to put his undefeated opponent away before the fight reaches that stage.

"This time the judges will not have to decide the result with their scores," Canelo told ESPN Deportes, via Boxing Scene. "I am going to win my fight by knockout, I will be ready to win that way."

He continued: "I will be in my best shape. I am going to have a great fight and I am confident of winning. And I know that this will be a more interesting fight and that people will enjoy it better than the first."

Last year's middleweight showdown took place in Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena with the rematch scheduled for Cinco de Mayo weekend destined to return to Sin City.

However, the New York Post report Madison Square Garden remains a possible destination, with officials making a "strong play" to bring the fight to one of the sport's most celebrated arenas, having submitted a proposal that is said to guarantee a more lucrative gate than at last year's contest.

Golovkin has fought in New York six times during his undefeated professional career while Canelo is yet to venture to the east coast.