Talks for a rematch between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin are "going well" according to Golden Boy Promotions president Eric Gomez.

The two middleweight fighters served up a boxing classic on 16 September that unfortunately ended in controversial fashion as the judges' verdicts resulted in a split-decision draw.

Talks for a rematch for 5 May 2018 on the Mexican holiday of Cinco de Mayo were immediate as many felt it was best to capitalise on the momentum and attention that such a fight received.

Negotiations have stalled though, with Golovkin's promoter Tom Loeffler most recently stating that if a rematch was not finalised by December, the sequel would not happen in May.

Gomez, who is president of the promotion that promotes Canelo, however, said that talks are going well. The Mexican will be presented with all the details in order to make a final decision on the rematch, he added.

"(Everything) is going very well, we're fine, we're talking," Gomez told ESPN Deportes, as quoted on BoxingScene.

"There's one detail that has to be fixed and fine-tuned and in the next few weeks we're going to sit down with Canelo to present everything to him and he's going to make the decision."

As for where the return bout takes place, there are many locations that are currently being earmarked.

There is always the option of Las Vegas but Loeffler previously opened up on the possibility of the fight taking place in New York's Madison Square Garden or the AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

"We have not touched on that [location] yet," Sanchez added. "The important thing, right now, is to reach an agreement and then to see the arenas."