At least 12 people have been killed and 50 injured in a car bomb explosion at a vegetable market in eastern Baghdad, police said.

The blast took place in the mainly Shia district of Jamila, Reuters reported. Islamic State (Isis) claimed responsibility for the attack. In an online statement, the group said a suicide bomber detonated explosives.

Interior ministry spokesperson Saad Maan told AFP "A soldier at the gate of Jamila market opened fire on a suicide car bomber after noticing a suspect vehicle but the terrorist blew up his car."

Dozens of people have been killed in a wave of blasts in the Iraqi capital and other cities in recent weeks. Many of them have been claimed by Islamic State (Isis).