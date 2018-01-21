She is just 25 and is already turning heads with her performances and stunning magazine covers. In keeping with this trend, though, supermodel Cara Delevingne has appeared as the cover girl for Numero magazine's February issue and her latest look is completely "badass", to say the least.

Channelling some serious retro-vibe, the British fashion model gave the shirt a miss and posed in just a page boy cap and net accessory.

"Out January 25th February issue starring @caradelevingne in @dior shot by #jeanbaptistemondino for @numeromagazine," read the caption alongside a glimpse of the shot.

The topless shot featuring Delevingne was captured by none other than celebrated French photographer Jean-Baptiste Mondino. While the model-turned-actress has time and again starred in such big campaigns, the latest one showed her in a refreshing light with minimal make-up.

"That is absolutely amazing! Really nice guys," a fan stunned by the Suicide Squad actress' monochromatic look, shared in the comment's section. A second user followed suit and added, "So beautiful and lovely."

Indeed, with her smouldering eyes and unique features, Delevingne looked nothing less than a diva in the magazine shot as evident from the barrage of messages. "Holely Molely," an Instagram user exclaimed.

"You're cute and all but I liked you when you had long hair," another fan commented. "I thought she retired (?) but great to see you back," someone else added.

This definitely is not the first time that the model has bared it all in front of the cameras. Most recently, though, Delevingne was hogging headlines as she starred in the controversial Jimmy Choo campaign – something that has been deemed "tone deaf" and "regressive" by social media critics.

"The problem is with turning catcalls into a joke for an ad. The men look like they're ogling her, and one of them even whistles... still a catcall, not a compliment," a Twitter user shared.

Another slammed the fashion brand, writing, "I completely disagree with @Caradelevingne and @jimmychoo decision to use #sexualHarassment to sell shoes. #toneDeaf."

The promo was released by the UK-based brand as part of its Cruise 2018 campaign.