Cara Delevingne is starring alongside some of the best actors in her new movie Tulip Fever. However, it is the model-turned-actress who has managed to steal the show with her sizzling sex scenes.

The British actress, who is not shy about flaunting her figure, has exposed it all for her new flick.

Photos published by the Daily Star show the Suicide Squad star completely naked and indulging in a steamy sex session with a male co-star.

One of the photos shows the blonde beauty kissing her co-star with her legs wrapped around him, wearing nothing but their birthday suits. In another snap, the male co-star is seen leaning into Delevingne with his head between her breasts.

Another image shows Delevingne and her co-star looking into each other's eyes as they continue with their passionate romp.

When Matthew Morrison appeared on Loose Women earlier this year, he said it was a "weird" experience filming the sex scene with Delevingne for the movie.

"[Sex scenes] are just the weirdest things to film," he said, according to the Daily Mail.

"I'm doing a movie that's coming out later this year called Tulip Fever with Dame Judi Dench and I had a sex scene in there with Cara Delevingne and it's always strange, yeah."

"They're very choreographed and there's people and you're in no clothes," he added. "It's interesting."

The movie, which is set during the 19 century Tulip Wars in Amsterdam, released on 24 August. The film boasts an all-star cast including Judi Dench, Christoph Waltz, Zach Galifianakis, Jack O'Connell and Alicia Vikander.