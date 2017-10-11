Cara Delevingne has opened up about living with depression as a young girl. The model-turned-actress said she found it hard to cope with her mental health battles when she was a teenager.

On the recent episode of This Morning, the Suicide Squad star also revealed how she overcame her demons. She was on the show to promote her debut novel Mirror, Mirror.

"I'm not in hell now. The things that stick with all of us the most are the darker times, the more traumatic times," the 25-year-old said. "Those are some of the points I remember the most. I didn't know how to communicate my emotions. I was very ashamed of the way I felt."

She said despite her "privileged upbringing", sometimes felt she would not like to "carry on".

"And then the guilt of feeling that way and not being able to tell anyone because I shouldn't feel that way and I shouldn't feel bad. It's the guilt," she said. "That's what I want to be for teenagers, not necessarily a role model, but someone who has been through it and come out the other side."

Delevingne's comments come just a few days after she talked about her dark teenage years in the latest issue of Edit magazine.

In the interview with the magazine, Delevingne said she hated herself as she never felt good enough as well as "weird and different as a kid".

"When I tried to talk to people about it, they wouldn't want to understand. So many of my friends would say: 'How can you feel like that?' and, 'But you're so lucky,' and I'd be like: I know, trust me, I know. I know I'm the luckiest girl in the world, I understand all of these things, and I wish I could appreciate it. There is just something dark within me I cannot seem to shake," she said.

The Samaritans provides a free support service for those who need to talk to someone in the UK and Republic of Ireland. Visit Samaritans.org or call 116 123 (UK) or 116 123 (ROI), 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Visit this website to find a support phone number in your country.