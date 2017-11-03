Cara Delevingne set the internet on fire with her latest magazine cover shoot as she posed topless along with her best friend Adwoa Aboah for Chaos Magazine's print edition, Chaos SixtyNine.

On Thursday, 2 November, the British model set pulses racing by sharing the racy photos on Instagram. In one picture, she stripped off to pose topless along with her supermodel friend. Delevingne flaunted her toned body and ribcage tattoo as she showed off a set of ivory pool balls while strategically placing her hands to cover her nipples.

Aboah, on the other hand, wore a barely-there black Chanel bra to cover her breasts. "So honored to be on the cover of the new @chaossixtynine poster book issue one with my bestie. I love u all so very much," the Suicide Squad actress wrote for the caption.

In another black and white picture shot in extreme close-up, the models leaned forward to for a tongue-brushing kiss with their eyes closed. Aboah shared the same on the image sharing website and called the kiss a 'platonic' one with her "sister". "Platonic Kisses with my sister and best friend @caradelevingne for the cover of @chaossixtynine poster book issue one. Mad love to the @chaos ladies for being so genius, love you both," the supermodel wrote.

Fans of the duo are now going gaga over the pictures, which were shot by photographer Cass Bird. "You're killing me, literally," one fan commented.

"Wow... amazing picture as always, but it's not hard when you are an uber hottie and the most beautiful woman on the planet," added another.

Apart from showing her mettle in acting and modelling, the multitalented personality has recently explored her literary side by launching her new young adult novel, Mirror, Mirror that narrates the story of three teenage friends who are dealing with the aftermath of a mysterious disappearance of their bandmate.

In an interview, the paper Town actress confessed that she battled depression as a teen and that inspired her to write the book.

"I hated myself for being depressed, I hated feeling depressed, I hated feeling," she told Net-a-Porter.

"I was very good at disassociating from emotion completely. And all the time I was second-guessing myself, saying something and then hating myself for saying it. I didn't understand what was happening apart from the fact that I didn't want to be alive anymore."