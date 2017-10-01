Cara Delevingne has gone knickerless, but for a cause. The model-turned-actress went underwear-free to promote awareness about cervical cancer.

Wearing just a white t-shirt, the Suicide Squad star is seen striking a pose for the camera. She is seen covering up her nether region by holding a rose over the area.

Delevingne was not the only one to go knickerless for the photoshoot. Naomi Campbell, Suki Waterhouse and Cara's elder sister Poppy, among other stars, also went underwear-free for the latest campaign.

Speaking to GQ, the younger Delevingne said, "I initially got involved as my sister Chloe is one of the co-founders, having experienced pre-cancerous cervical cells herself. But even if Chloe wasn't involved, I'd still want to support what the Lady Garden campaign is doing.

"It's fun, but has a really important message which is very on point for me – that girls and women should be liberated from the social constraints which force us to try and fit into a mould.

"Whether that be a certain way to look, their choices about their futures or – as in this case – to speak openly and bravely about vaginas and all the gynaecological areas of a woman's body. It's a human right to know our bodies and we are so poorly educated.

"I hope by supporting the Lady Garden Campaign I will encourage women to be brave, get to know their own bodies and speak up!" she added.

On why men should talk openly about vaginas, Delevingne opined, "This isn't just a women's issue. Men are losing their wives, sisters, mums and aunts to these silent killers. Diagnosis is key but in order to get early diagnosis, we have to know our own bodies.

"I actually believe men and women should understand each other's bodies as well as they do their own. Or at least be able to speak openly with each other. Particularly in the UK, there is so much shame about the areas of the body that are considered to be sexual.

"These areas are also functioning organs and if we start treating them as such, we can all help each other to live more open and connected lives," she said.