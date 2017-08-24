Jose Mourinho's Manchester United will begin their defence of the Carabao Cup when they host Championship side Burton Albion at Old Trafford in the third round of the competition. The Red Devils won the competition after defeating Southampton in the final earlier in February.

The last season's finalists exited from the Carabao Cup following their 2-0 defeat at the hands of Wolverhampton Wanderers in the second round at the St Mary's Stadium. Premier League winners Chelsea are also drawn against Nottingham Forest and Antonio Conte's side will face the Championship side at Stamford Bridge.

Doncaster Rovers will make a trip to the Emirates to face Arsenal, while Liverpool and Manchester City will make a trip to Leicester City and West Bromwich Albion respectively. The winner of the clash between Barnsley or Derby County will face Tottenham Hotspur.

The draw took place in Beijing, China at 4:15am BST and it was done to boost the profile of the competition outside the United Kingdom, according to the Sun. The fixtures will be played in the week beginning 18 September.

The full list of the draw is given below: