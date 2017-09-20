The draw for the fourth round of the Carabao Cup will take place at Sky Sports studio in west London on 20 September.

Last season's winners Manchester United will start their defence when Championship side Burton Albion visit Old Trafford on Wednesday. The draw will be held after the clash between the two sides.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool crashed out of the competition following their 2-0 defeat to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on 19 September. Last season's finalists Southampton were eliminated after their 2-0 defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers in the second round.

The Saints were joined by Newcastle United to crash out in the second round. In the third round, so far, Huddersfield Town, Stoke City, Burnley and Brighton & Hove Albion have joined Liverpool to exit from the Carabao Cup.

One more Premier League team will crash out of the competition when Manchester City face West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday. Sixteen winners of the third round will make it to the fourth round and the winners of these fixtures will seal a berth in the quarter-final.

So far, 11 teams have made it to the fourth round and five more teams will be decided following Wednesday's fixtures. Along with the two Manchester clubs, Arsenal and Chelsea will also be in action on Wednesday, while Tottenham Hotspur have progressed to the next round.

Where to watch live

The draw will start after the Manchester United v Burton Albion match. It should start at around 10pm BST, if the winner of the clash can be decided within 90 minutes. Sky Sports News will provide live coverage. iFollow will provide live streaming of the draw.