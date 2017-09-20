Live London derby between Tottenham and West Ham the pick of the fourth-round ties

Out-of-form Everton face another trip to Chelsea and Swansea host holders Manchester United for the second time this season

Manchester City and Arsenal face Championship opposition in Wolves and Norwich

Bristol City could claim another Premier League scalp after being paired with struggling Crystal Palace

Fixtures to be played during the week commencing 23 October

18 min 22:22 That is all from me for now, thanks for following along.

23 min 22:18 A reminder that those fourth-round ties will be played during the week commencing 23 October.

28 min 22:13 Difficult tasks lay ahead for both Norwich and Wolves, while United have already thumped Swansea once already this season and Everton were comfortably beaten by Chelsea at Stamford Bridge. Leeds at home is a potential banana skin for Leicester as it pits them against the current Championship leaders. Ditto Bournemouth, who will have to be at their best to see off recently relegated Middlesbrough.

30 min 22:10 A tasty London derby between rivals Tottenham and West Ham at Wembley certainly looks to be the pick of the ties there. Bristol City, who beat Stoke 2-0 last night, will fancy their chances of claiming another Premier League scalp as they take on rock-bottom Crystal Palace at Ashton Gate.

35 min 22:06 No time to waste as we head to Sky Sports News' headquarters for the draw. Here we go...

35 min 22:05 It's been a shock-free evening in English football's second-tier cup competition, with Chelsea thrashing Nottingham Forest 5-1 courtesy of a hat-trick from Michy Batshuayi. Theo Walcott's first-half goal was enough to see Arsenal past League One outfit Doncaster Rovers and two efforts from Leroy Sane either side of a rare strike from Claudio Yacob secured a 2-1 win for Manchester City at West Brom. Hal Robson-Kanu struck the post in the 94th minute at The Hawthorns. Dominic Calvert-Lewin bagged a double and forgotten man Oumar Niasse also notched for Everton in a 3-0 home defeat of Simon Grayson's Sunderland.