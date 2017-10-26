Live Arsenal, Bournemouth, Bristol City, Leicester City, Manchester City, Manchester United, Chelsea and West Ham United in this afternoon's draw.

Now 15:52 These quarter-final ties will be one-legged affairs taking place during the week commencing 18 December. So unless the EFL decides to drastically change their formula, expect the ties to take place on Tuesday 19 December and Wednesday 20 December.

2 min 15:50 Bristol City are the only side outside of the Premier League remaining in the competition after condemning Crystal Palace to a 4-1 defeat at Ashton Gate - despite trailing to Roy Hodgson's side after 21 minutes. Callum Wilson meanwhile came back from injury on Tuesday to inspire Bournemouth to victory over Middlesbrough, while Leicester City, having toppled Liverpool in the third round, ended Leeds United's cup run at the King Power Stadium.

7 min 15:45 Manchester United and Chelsea meanwhile had slightly more straight-forward evenings this week. A superb brace from Jesse Lingard eased Jose Mourinho's side past Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium, a result that didn't quite erase the memories of last Saturday's defeat to Huddersfield but certainly left the manager in a slightly better mood. The Premier League champions meanwhile saw off an Everton side lead by David Unsworth for the first time thanks to goals from Antonio Rudiger and Willian - with Danny Drinkwater makes his belated Blues debut.

12 min 15:40 Both Arsenal and Manchester City had to do things the hard way in their fourth-round fixtures at home to Championship opposition. After falling behind to Norwich City, 18-year-old Eddie Nketiah scored an equaliser 15 seconds after coming off the bench for his senior Gunners debut, adding a second six minutes into extra-time to guide his side into the stage. Man City meanwhile laboured at home to Wolves, who denied Pep Guardiola's side during a crazy 120 minutes where they also passed up their own opportunities to cause the shock of the round. Two saves from Claudio Bravo in a deciding penalty shoot-out however saw the Premier League side see off the opposition.

17 min 15:35 Tottenham Hotspur probably thought their name was already in the hat for the draw at half-time at Wembley on Wednesday night. But a stunning comeback from West Ham United saw the Hammers come from two goals behind to seal a memorable 3-2 win over their London rivals, a result that handed under-fire manager Slaven Bilic a much needed reprieve.

21 min 15:31 Here are the numbers to look out for this afternoon's draw. 1) AFC Bournemouth

2) Arsenal

3) Bristol City

4) Chelsea

5) Leicester City

6) Manchester City

7) Manchester United

8) West Ham United