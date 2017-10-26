The quarter-final draw of the 2017/18 Carabao Cup will take place at Twitter's UK hub in central London. TalkSPORT commentator Sam Matterface will host the draw and will be joined by British sporting royalty Phil Tufnell and Matt Dawson.

When and where to watch the draw live

The draw will take place on 26 October, Thursday. The quarter-final (Round Five) draw will be streamed live on Twitter for a global audience from 4pm BST. For the first time in English football, the draw of a competition will be exclusively streamed live on the social media platform.

Overview

Eight teams have made it to Round Five of the Carabao Cup draw. Holders Manchester United had no trouble in making it to the quarter-final as Jesse Lingard's brace was sufficient to beat Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium.

Premier League leaders Manchester City were made to work hard as they defeated the Wolves on penalties. English champions Chelsea knocked Everton out of the competition following their 2-1 victory over Everton.

Their London rivals West Ham United came from behind to beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 at the Wembley on Wednesday. The Premier League's top four will be joined by Arsenal in the quarter-final as the Gunners sealed a berth following their 2-1 win in extra time over Norwich City.

AFC Bournemouth and Leicester City are the other two teams to make it to the last eight of this season's Carabao Cup. Bristol City registered a 4-1 win over Crystal Palace and became the only side from the lower league in this competition. The Round Five fixtures will be played on the week commencing on 18 December.

Carabao Cup 2017/18 Round Five ball numbers: