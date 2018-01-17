Cardiff City have signed Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic on loan until the end of the season to help the Bluebirds in their Premier League promotion push.

Grujic, 21, has been limited to just six appearances in all competitions this season and Jurgen Klopp is now ready to sanction a loan move that guarantees playing time for his young midfielder during the second-half of the season.

West Ham United were credited with interest in the Serbian but Liverpool were concerned a move to another Premier League side would not drastically improve his first-team fortunes.

The Anfield club have already recalled Ryan Kent from his loan stint with Freiburg in the Bundesliga over a lack of appearances and have since confirmed another move to Bristol City for the 20-year-old winger, where they feel he will have a greater role to play.

Liverpool have now opted for a similar option for Grujic. A host of clubs from the Championship contacted the Reds over their midfielder's availability but Cardiff have won the race for his signature.

Serbian outlet Mozzart Sport broke the news, posting a picture of Grujic signing his contract in the Welsh capital alongside Cardiff boss Warnock.

The midfielder told the same publication: "This is perhaps the breakthrough moment of my career. I am aware that I've got a great chance, playing for the next six months in a big club."

Warnock was initially keen to bring in a midfielder experienced with winning promotion to England's top flight, but 6ft 3in Grujic ticks the boxes for what the Bluebirds boss wants in the middle of the park, an aggressive, physical presence with a good range of passing.

Jurgen Klopp has previously indicated he is reluctant to let players who have featured in his squad this season leave on loan in January. At the beginning of the month the German said he would talk to third-choice goalkeeper Danny Ward, who has made just one appearance this season, over his plans for him for the second half of the season.

Klopp did suggest his preference was for the player to stay, telling reporters: "It is a long season, there is enough to do for all of the boys, so no rush in that, we can't help other clubs until we think about ourselves."

Liverpool have shown some players will be encouraged to leave for greater first-team opportunities however following Kent's move to Bristol City with Matty Virtue also joining Notts County until the end of the season.